Thane assistant commissioner files complaint against person for threat

Thane assistant commissioner files complaint against person for threat

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:40 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The assistant municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Pranali Ghonge, has registered a non-cognisable offence against a person for threatening and obstructing a public servant during action against illegal hawkers in Thane. The Naupada police are investigating the matter.

The police said Ghonge, posted as AMC for Naupada-Kopri Division, in her complaint to police named the accused as Vinayak Raut. Ghonge said the first incident took place on October 19 when she was conducting a drive against hawkers with her staff at 9pm on Thane railway station road, Thane (W). The second time was on November 3 when the accused threaten her by texting on her WhatsApp.

“The accused Raut is not familiar or known to Ghonge. But on October 19, he interrupted the clean-up drive against hawkers by blaming it to be an illegal drive and against the law. He tried to stop the action against illegal hawkers,” she added in her statement to police.

“We had warned him the first time, after which he came to apologise. however as he had a record of assaulting our staff, I did not entertain him. Finally he sent me a threatening text against the on-going drive. To take a note of the text, we filed a complaint against him,” said Ghonge.

Raut in his text, said, “I did not let any business on this road suffer in the last so many days. I did not let any hawker lose business against whom you have conducted the drive. However, now you can expect some reaction.”

The Naupada police have registered a NC on November 3 under Section 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal code.

