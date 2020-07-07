e-paper
Thane guardian minister asks non-Covid hospitals, clinics to provide basic treatment to patients before they reach Covid facilities

Thane guardian minister asks non-Covid hospitals, clinics to provide basic treatment to patients before they reach Covid facilities

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 02:13 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

In a special webinar with over 1,000 doctors on Monday, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde asked all private hospitals to admit symptomatic patients and provide necessary treatment before shifting them to Covid Hospitals to reduce the number of deaths.

Thane has been witnessing a spike from the past two weeks. On Monday, the total number of cases in the city surged to 10,602, after 268 more cases were reported, while the death toll went up to 397 after 14 more people died of Covid in Thane.

“As part of our initiative to provide better facilities, the Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter provided us with 50 physicians and seven intensivists. We request all practitioners to start their clinics, as this will help in reducing the load on Covid-19 hospitals,” said Shinde, who is also the urban development minister of Maharashtra.

He also assured that doctors will be provided with all the necessary care if they contract the virus.

The webinar was also attended by housing minister Jitendra Awhad and Kalyan Member of Parliament (MP) Shrikant Shinde.

“The hot spots in Mumbra and Kalwa have noticed a decrease in the number of cases. We can adopt the Malegaon or Dharavi model to bring down the number of cases in other areas,” said Awhad during the webinar.

