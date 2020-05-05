Thane records highest single-day spike with 40 new cases

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:48 IST

Thane recorded 40 cases and two deaths on Tuesday. This is the highest single-day spike in the city, taking the total cases to 452. The death toll till now is 18.

Among the new cases, 21employees of a software company at Vartak Nagar tested positive.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “A 45-year-old resident of Wagale Estate, who had tested positive on May 4, died today. He was admitted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa with complaints of breathlessness, fever, malaria like symptoms and cough. He did not have any comorbid condition. The second death is of a 60-year-old man from Kausa who was admitted in Kalwa Hospital and died on May 2. His Covid test report came after he died. He tested positive.”

Wagale Estate, Lokmanya Sawarkar Nagar, Kalwa and Diva saw a rise in Covid cases on Tuesday. Diva, which had very few cases a few weeks ago, saw a spurt this month.

RT Kendre, official on special duty for Covid-19, said, “The internal transmission in housing societies has increased. There is a rise in cases in slum areas too. This is a cause of concern.”

Twenty-one employees of a software company at Yantra Park campus were found to be Covid positive. The office was sealed by TMC last week after three of its employees had tested positive.

An officer of Vartak Nagar ward said, “Twenty-one employees who were among the high-risk contact of the three earlier cases tested positive on Tuesday. Some of the IT companies providing technical and software support to emergency services were operational. Eleven among the 21 found positive are from Thane, while the rest are from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other cities.”