Thane reports 194 new cases, five Covid deaths

Thane reports 194 new cases, five Covid deaths

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:40 IST
Thane reported 194 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the second highest number of cases so far on a single day. Five deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 108.

The city’s total tally of cases is 3,643. With Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) easing lockdown, the number of cases jumped to 194 on a single day.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Five deaths were reported in the city, one woman and four men. A 65-year-old woman from Amrut Nagar in Mumbra died at Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa on May 27. A 57-year-old man from Rabodi, a 45-year-old man from Gholai Nagar and 50-year-old man from Wagale Estate died in Kalwa Hospital. A 53-year-old man from Jagjivan Nagar died in Kaushalya Hospital.”

