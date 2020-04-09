Thane residents can buy veggies through TMC app

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 21:53 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation’s mobile app, Digithane, will soon give residents the option of ordering dairy products, groceries and vegetables. “We have provided a list of grocery shop in every area; residents can contact the one nearest their house and get them delivered. This will ensure that fewer people step out and there is no crowd outside grocery stores,” said Vijay Singhal, TMC commissioner. The list put up on http://essentials.thanecity.gov.in/ has phone numbers of 1,145 shops.