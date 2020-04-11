Thane senior cop tests positive for coronavirus

cities

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 22:03 IST

A senior police inspector from Thane commissionerate has tested positive for Covid-19. “The 52-year-old inspector was on a round-the-clock deployment in Thane but went on sick leave to his Nashik home. In a few days he developed fever. His first report of Covid-19 was negative; however, the second report was positive,” said the police.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said he had come in contact with some members of Tablighi Jamaat, who had attended the event in Delhi. TMC deputy commissioner Sandip Malvi said, “We are yet to find the number of people he had come in contact with. He used to go to different areas, asking people to not step out and also speaking to the media about the situation of the area.”