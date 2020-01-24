Thane Tejaswini buses rake in ₹45,000 a day

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:40 IST

Thane Since women-only Tejaswini buses started plying in Thane on December 25 last year, Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has earned an additional Rs4,500 a day from each of the 10 buses.

“TMT is earning around 4,500 daily from each of the 10 Tejaswini buses. Hence, we earn Rs45,000 a day from these buses. We expect more women to travel by the bus,” said a senior official from TMT department, Thane.

The 10 Tejaswani buses are equipped with CCTV cameras and panic button.

“Tejaswini buses have got good response on routes such as Brahmand, Pawar Nagar, Dharmachapada and Vrundavan society. Every route has 3 to 4 trips of Tejaswini buses during peak hours,” said the TMT official.

However, women said that not many are aware of the schedule of the buses.

“As the bus service is new, TMT should put up poster and signboards to give information about Tejaswini buses, routes and timings,” said Kavita Nikam, 33, a regular commuter from Pawar Nagar, Thane.

“Banners should be put up near the station area and the bus stops on the routes of Tejaswini buses,” said Anita Shinde, 37, a commuter from Kopri.

TMT officials said they will mull putting up banners on bus stops. “We have spread awareness through social media since it was launched. We will think about on placing banners about schedule and routes of the buses,” said a senior official from TMT.

There are plans to procure more 20 Tejaswini buses. “We will also hire 125 women conductors for the peak hours,” added TMT official.