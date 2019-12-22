Thieves cut open ATM; steal Rs 18 lakh

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 22:32 IST

Gurugram At least four thieves allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank with a gas cutter and stole over ₹18.39 lakh late Saturday in Kankrola village near Kherki Daula. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

The police said the incident took place around 2.15am and was reported on Sunday when a sweeper entered the ATM kiosk and alerted the bank officials, who then informed the police.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said no security guard had been deputed at the ATM at the time of the incident.

“Prima facie, it appears that the suspects used gas cutters to open the ATM. As per the bank officials, about ₹18.39 lakh was in the machine at the time of the theft. The machine was last replenished on December 19, when ₹6 lakh was added,” the officer said.

The police said the CCTV camera at the kiosk was not operational. “In one of the CCTVs in the area, the suspects can be seen arriving in a car around 2am. The sophistication of the theft suggests that the suspects are part of a gang,” the officer said.

On April 21, thieves had cut open an ATM with a gas cutter and stole ₹12.17 lakh in Sector 37. Three days later, a burglary attempt at an ATM of a public sector bank on Sohna road was foiled after masked robbers had failed to cut through the vault lock using a gas cutter and had abandoned the theft bid after hearing the siren of a police van on patrol.