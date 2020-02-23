Third arrest in engg dropout murder case, six accused still at large

LUCKNOW Another law student of a private university was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the murder of an engineering dropout Prashant Singh, 25, outside a guarded group housing society, Alakhnanda Apartments, in posh Gomti Nagar extension on Thursday.

The police had so far arrested three youths in the case, but the key accused Arpan Shukla, who allegedly stabbed the engineering dropout, and five others involved in the crime, were still at large.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Gomti Nagar, Santosh Kumar Singh said the arrested accused was identified as Tarun Singh, 19, a law student of a private university in Chinhat. He said Tarun’s father is a prominent businessman of Jaunpur district.

“Tarun’s father and other family members have been informed about his arrest in the murder case,” he added.

He said the CCTV footage of the incident showed that Tarun was present at the crime scene along with key accused Arpan Shukla.

The ACP said three teams were working for the arrest of the six other people whose names surfaced in the investigation.

The two persons arrested earlier in the case included law student Abhishek Pandey of the same university and Aman Bahadur, a passout of the same university. Pandey is son of a prominent astrologer of the city while Aman is son of a former BSP MLA Shamsher Bahadur Singh, he said.

So far, involvement of at least nine people had come to fore in the incident. Three of them had been arrested while efforts were on for the arrest of six others including Arpan Shukla, Nikhil, Vimal Singh, Abdul Ghani Khan, Anjani Yadav and Hardik Kumar, said the ACP.

Police investigation revealed that Prashant Singh’s murder was the fallout of a dispute between two groups of students and former students of the private university. The two groups had a scuffle during a party at a restaurant in Safedabad on Lucknow-Barabanki border a few days ago and that was the trigger behind Thursday’s murder.

Prashant was stabbed to death in broad daylight by the assailants at the entrance of Alakhnanda Apartments when he came in an SUV to meet a person known to him.