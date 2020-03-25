Third coronavirus patient in Hoshiarpur takes Punjab count to 30

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:23 IST

HOSHIARPUR: The 31-year-old son of a coronavirus patient from Moranwali village in Garhshankar sub division of Hoshiarpur district tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Confirming the third Covid-19 case in Hoshiarpur district, civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh said that teams were immediately despatched to the village to collect samples of all those persons who had come in contact with the patient and his father, who is undergoing treatment in Amritsar.

The health department said 18 residents of Moranwali were brought to the civil hospital here for testing following the government’s strict instructions that no contact of the infected person be left out of sampling. At the time of filing of this report, health teams had reached the village to collect samples of more people, including relatives of the infected men.

BALDEV SINGH INFECTED 22 PEOPLE

Six people, including three of a family from Phillaur, who had come in contact with Punjab’s first coronavirus death victim, Baldev Singh, 70, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Health officials said that the samples of a 50-year-old man, his 45-year-old wife and their 25-year-old son, all related to Baldev Singh, had tested positive. The three members of the family belonged to Virk village in the sub-division and were from Baldev’s extended family.

In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, three more family members of Baldev Singh, including two from Pathlawa and one from Sujjon village, tested positive on Tuesday.

Baldev Singh of Pathlawa village in Banga sub division of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar had returned from Germany via Italy on March 7. He died after a cardiac arrest at Banga civil hospital on March 18. His post-mortem was done the same day and so was the cremation. But his report of being Covid-19 positive was received on March 19.

So far, 22 people, comprising 14 immediate family members, three relatives in the extended family, two persons who returned from Germany along with him, a 68-year-old and his son, contact from Hoshiarpur and the sarpanch of Pathlawa village, have tested positive for coronavirus after coming in contact with Baldev Singh.

HIGHEST NUMBER OF CASES IN SBS NAGAR

With the six new cases, the total count of positive patients has touched 30. These include 18 cases in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, including the one death, five in Mohali, three in Jalandhar, three in Hoshiarpur and one in Amritsar, health officials said.