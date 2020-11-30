Those criticising govt should instead visit Covid-19 wards: Himachal health minister

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:05 IST

Himachal Pradesh health minister Rajiv Saizal on Monday visited the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMC) to meet patients infected from the virus at the Covid-19 ward. Saizal along with medical superintendent Janak Raj and other staff members spent almost an hour at the ward.

He said the state government will honour corona warriors on completion of its three year term next month.

“Those attacking the government should visit the hospital themselves instead of criticising the arrangements. We will provide them safety kits,” Saizal told mediapersons. “My purpose was to gain firsthand account from the patients. I spoke to each one of them and they expressed satisfaction over the facilities provided in the ward,” he said while expressing gratitude to nurses, doctors, paramedics and medics.

“The medical staff is doing a wonderful job and their efforts deserve appreciation from each one of us. It’s difficult to wear a PPE kit the entire day and serve the patients, he said adding that the prefabricated Covid-19 hospital will be readied within next 15 days.