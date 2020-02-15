e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Three admitted at Naidu hospital for suspected coronavirus

Three admitted at Naidu hospital for suspected coronavirus

cities Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune A married couple and a man were admitted to Naidu hospital on Saturday under suspicion of coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to information provided by the health department, the married couple include a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female who returned from Shanghai, while the third patient is a 26-year-old man from Thailand

The couple returned from Shanghai on February 2 and were admitted after they started showing symptoms of coronavirus, including cough and fever. Since the incubation period of the virus is 28 days, anyone showing symptoms within 28 days is being isolated. The third patient returned from Thailand on February 9 and showed similar symptoms, including sore throat, cough and cold.

As of Saturday, a total of 23 admissions has been recorded at Naidu for suspected coronavirus infection and 23 samples have been tested out of which 20 have tested negative. All the three latest admissions are stable and their results are awaited.

top news
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Amit Shah to visit Kolkata in March to decide Bengal civic poll strategy
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Arti Singh evicted, Paras leaves with Rs 10 lakh
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
Bus marshal, auto driver, farmer among special invitees to Kejriwal oath ceremony
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
‘Don’t worry, one democracy will settle it,’: Jaishankar to US Senator on Kashmir
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
Arvind Kejriwal: From disruptor to Delhi’s leader
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
‘Much bigger achievement than ODI or T20 WC’: Pujara reveals 2021 target
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities