Three admitted at Naidu hospital for suspected coronavirus

cities

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:52 IST

Pune A married couple and a man were admitted to Naidu hospital on Saturday under suspicion of coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to information provided by the health department, the married couple include a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female who returned from Shanghai, while the third patient is a 26-year-old man from Thailand

The couple returned from Shanghai on February 2 and were admitted after they started showing symptoms of coronavirus, including cough and fever. Since the incubation period of the virus is 28 days, anyone showing symptoms within 28 days is being isolated. The third patient returned from Thailand on February 9 and showed similar symptoms, including sore throat, cough and cold.

As of Saturday, a total of 23 admissions has been recorded at Naidu for suspected coronavirus infection and 23 samples have been tested out of which 20 have tested negative. All the three latest admissions are stable and their results are awaited.