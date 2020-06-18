Three dead, two hurt as vehicle falls into gorge in Kinnaur district

cities

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:28 IST

Three people were killed and two others got injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on national highway 5 near Nigulsari, 61km from Reckong Peo. Prima facie the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Surjeet,34, Suraj Krishna, 64, Shakuntala,57 and the injured are Tenzin, 27, and Vaishali,7, all residents of Sangla in Kinnaur district. They were on their way to Rampur Bushahr from Sangla.

Kinnaur superintendent of police SR Rana said the injured were taken to the Primary Healthcare Centre in Bhabhanagar from where they were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex, Khaneri in Rampur Bushahr. The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted at the Primary Healthcare Centre in Bhabhanagar after which their bodies will be handed over to their relatives.