Three held for bike theft in Moga, 10 motorcycles recovered

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:11 IST

The district police on Tuesday busted a gang of motorcycle thieves with the arrest of three persons during a special checking in Kot Ise Khan here. The police have recovered 10 motorcycles from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Karma, a resident of Kot Ise Khan, Amritpal Singh of Kapurthala and Nirmalpreet Singh alias Nimma of Dharamkot.

Superintendent of police (SP Investigation) Harinder Pal Singh said that acting on a tip-off, Daulewala police post in charge Paramdeep Singh conducted a raid at Kacha Masita road and arrested Karma and Amritpal with a stolen motorcycle. He said that during interrogation Amritpal confessed that he had hidden four motorcycles at his relatives’ house and also revealed the name and location of their third accomplice, Nirmalpreet Singh.

He said the police arrested Nirmalpreet Singh and recovered five stolen motorcycles from his possession.

A case was registered under Sections 379B (snatching), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kot Isse Khan police station.