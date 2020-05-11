e-paper
Home / Cities / Three labourers buried alive in Haryana’s Sonepat

Three labourers buried alive in Haryana’s Sonepat

cities Updated: May 11, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

Three labourers engaged in sand excavation operations to lay a water pipeline in Sonepat’s Lath village died when a mound collapsed and buried them alive late on Sunday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Ajit Kumar and Mukesh Kumar of the same village and Pradeep of Panipat’s Shaharmalpur town.

Mukesh’s brother Rajpal said, “They were laying pipeline illegally to supply water from one field of a farmer, Pradeep, to another.” ASI Ramesh Chander of Gohana Sadar police station said they have sent the bodies for autopsy at the local civil hospital.

“We have booked Pradeep under Section 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation into the matter,” he added.

