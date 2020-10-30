e-paper
Home / Cities / Three more cattle dead at Panchkula cow shed

Three more cattle dead at Panchkula cow shed

Different samples of food, fodder, viscera from stomach, blood and froth have been sent for testing and the forensic report is still awaited.

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

The number of bovine deaths at the Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham in Panchkula reached 74 with three more cows dying on Friday.

Though the preliminary post-mortem report has hinted at food poisoning, a detailed report from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Madhuban, is awaited to establish the exact cause of the cattle deaths.

A three-member investigation team, comprising the chief executive officer of the District Rural Development Agency, Nishu Singhal, assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar and animal husbandry department deputy director Dr Anil Banwala, will submit a report after getting the forensic analysis.

Different samples of food, fodder, viscera from stomach, blood and froth have been sent for testing and the report is still awaited.

Dr Banwala said, “Three more cows have died. As many as 20 bovines have recovered, while six are under treatment and responding well to it.”

No direct feeding

Meanwhile, as an immediate corrective measure, the district administration has decided to keep checks on cattle’s feed at the gaudham. Feed will be checked before it is served to cows and visitors won’t be allowed to directly feed them. A special team of animal husbandry department will regularly collect samples of the cattle feed.

“New standard operating procedures are being prepared, so that such incidents do not happen again. The animal husbandry director has been asked to prepare a list of what can be fed to the milch and abandoned cattle. Feed according to this checklist will be given to animals,” said MS Yadav, CEO of the Mata Mansa Devi trust.

As many as 1,500 cattle are housed in the seven cow sheds at the gaudham located next to the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula. There are 550 bovines sheltered in shed numbers 2 and 3, where 74 animals have died.

