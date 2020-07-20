e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Three of a family killed in Jind accident

Three of a family killed in Jind accident

The youth, who was travelling with them, is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS, Rohtak

cities Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A couple and their daughter were killed while one other got injured on Sunday after the bike they were riding on rammed into a tractor near Jind’s Narwana, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 36, Rekha and their eight-month-old daughter Vinmarta of Khadwal village, Jind.

The youth, who was travelling with them, is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

A spokesman of Jind police said, “Vijay and his daughter died on the spot while his wife succumbed to her injuries later. Doctors say that the injured youth is unstable.”

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified tractor driver, who fled the spot after the mishap.

top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In