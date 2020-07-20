Three of a family killed in Jind accident

cities

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:40 IST

A couple and their daughter were killed while one other got injured on Sunday after the bike they were riding on rammed into a tractor near Jind’s Narwana, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 36, Rekha and their eight-month-old daughter Vinmarta of Khadwal village, Jind.

The youth, who was travelling with them, is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

A spokesman of Jind police said, “Vijay and his daughter died on the spot while his wife succumbed to her injuries later. Doctors say that the injured youth is unstable.”

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified tractor driver, who fled the spot after the mishap.