Three of family killed as car rams stationary truck on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:44 IST

Ghaziabad: A child was among three killed after their car crashed into a stationary truck from behind on the elevated road section of the National Highway-9 in Pilkhuwa during the early hours of Thursday. The police said a couple and their child were travelling from their native place in Rampur to their relative’s place in Ghaziabad when the accident took place.

The police identified the victims as Navdeep Pathak, 35, his wife Himani Pathak,32, and their son aged one year. According to police, the incident took place around 6am. Area residents heard a loud bang and some of them saw an i10 car crash into a stationary truck from behind.

“The car was coming from Rampur and the truck was parked on the elevated section of the highway. The tyre of the truck was punctured and so the driver had parked the vehicle on the roadside. The car was badly crushed in the impact of the crash and the couple and the minor child were killed on the spot,” Uttam Singh Rathaur, station house officer, Pilkhuwa police station, said.

“We received a police complaint from the relatives of the victims and have registered an FIR against the truck driver. He fled the spot soon after the incident but our teams will nab him soon. The truck has been seized and the bodies sent for a postmortem examination,” he said.

According to police, the couple was on their way to meet their relatives at Patel Nagar in Ghaziabad .

This is the first major accident on the newly constructed 5km elevated road, part of Phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The police said there were no fog-like conditions and the truck parked on the highway led to the accident. The Phase 3 of Delhi-Meerut Expressway was inaugurated on September 30 and provides connectivity between Dasna and Hapur through 10 lanes of the newly widened highway.