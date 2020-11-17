New building of Govt College Ludhiana (East) nearing completion after three years

cities

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:10 IST

Almost three years after laying the foundation stone of the new building of Government College Ludhiana (East), MLA Sanjay Talwar on Tuesday stated that about 75% of construction work was complete and the classes for the next semester will be started in the new building.

The MLA was speaking during a visit to the site, situated opposite the Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road. He inspected the site and asked the executive engineer of the public works department and contractor to speed up the work and complete it in next three months.

The foundation stone of the new building was laid on January 28, 2018, and the construction on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018.

On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur for the conduct of bachelor of arts (BA) classes. However, the higher education department later permitted SCD Government College authorities to conduct the admission process for Government College Ludhiana (East) in 2018. The college admitted 80 students each of first and second years of BA. Classes for the students of Government College Ludhiana (East) have been conducted in the SCD Government College for the past two years.

The construction of the new building suffered due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19. In June, the work came to a halt due to paucity of funds.

The MLA further said, “The work of the multi-purpose hall, canteen, and landscaping will be completed in the next three months. The state government had sent Rs 2 crore to the contractor before Diwali for completion of the construction work of the new building.”