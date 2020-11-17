e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / New building of Govt College Ludhiana (East) nearing completion after three years

New building of Govt College Ludhiana (East) nearing completion after three years

MLA Talwar said the classes for the next semester will be started in the new building

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
MLA Sanjay Talwar (fourth from the left) inspecting the construction work of Government College Ludhiana (East) in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
MLA Sanjay Talwar (fourth from the left) inspecting the construction work of Government College Ludhiana (East) in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Almost three years after laying the foundation stone of the new building of Government College Ludhiana (East), MLA Sanjay Talwar on Tuesday stated that about 75% of construction work was complete and the classes for the next semester will be started in the new building.

The MLA was speaking during a visit to the site, situated opposite the Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road. He inspected the site and asked the executive engineer of the public works department and contractor to speed up the work and complete it in next three months.

The foundation stone of the new building was laid on January 28, 2018, and the construction on the five-acre land started on November 3, 2018.

On April 11, 2018, a team comprising the director, public instructions (colleges), former deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and other officers inspected a community centre at Jamalpur for the conduct of bachelor of arts (BA) classes. However, the higher education department later permitted SCD Government College authorities to conduct the admission process for Government College Ludhiana (East) in 2018. The college admitted 80 students each of first and second years of BA. Classes for the students of Government College Ludhiana (East) have been conducted in the SCD Government College for the past two years.

The construction of the new building suffered due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19. In June, the work came to a halt due to paucity of funds.

The MLA further said, “The work of the multi-purpose hall, canteen, and landscaping will be completed in the next three months. The state government had sent Rs 2 crore to the contractor before Diwali for completion of the construction work of the new building.”

top news
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
At Brics, PM Modi calls for holding countries backing terror guilty
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
‘Stressful relations’: Jaishankar analyses China ties, then some advice
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
UP engineer abused 50 kids for 10 years, filmed act and sold it; arrested
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In