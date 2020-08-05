e-paper
Home / Cities / Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021

Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021

The polls will be held to elect the fifth Sikyong (president of the CTA) and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
The election commission of the Central Tibetan Administration, popularly known as the government-in-exile, on Wednesday announced the start of the process for 2021 general elections.

The polls will be held to elect the fifth Sikyong (President of the CTA) and the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), chief election commissioner Wangdu Tsering said addressing a told a press conference at Dharamshala.

The date of polling will be declared later. “Despite the challenges precipitated by the Covid-19 crisis, the election commission is committed to conducting the 2021 general elections as per the stipulated time period,” said Wangdu.

The election commission has issued a set of instructions on voter registration, code of conduct, social media practices and 12-point guidelines for the candidates. A series of workshops, online training, infographics and audio instructions for the benefit of local election commissions and the public has also been announced.

The EC also directed all regional election commissions to ensure that all those eligible to vote are registered.

As per the voter eligibility enshrined in the Charter of Tibetans in Exile, subject to laws depriving the right to vote, all Tibetans who have attained the age of 18 shall be entitled to the right to vote and the Tibetan Green Book is the accepted document to prove voter’s age.

