Tibetan Parliament-in-exile holds curtailed one-day budget session over coronavirus

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 14:39 IST

DHARAMSHALA: The budget session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, which began here on Tuesday, has been curtailed to one day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In his opening remarks, Speaker Pema Jugney said that the one-day session will strictly follow the agenda that includes the presentation and finalisation of the annual budget of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for the 2020-21 financial year.

The House adopted two resolutions, one to condole the death of two Tibetans who committed self-immolation in Tibet, and the other to express solidarity with the suffering of Tibetans there.

The session ended in the afternoon with approval of the budget.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the CTA issued new guidelines calling on Tibetan monasteries, schools and elder care homes in India, Nepal and Bhutan to cancel public gatherings for at least a month.

Boarding and day schools will remain closed for a month. The elderly care home will restrict all visitors except for staff and nurses, said a notification issued by the CTA’s department of information and international relations.

All CTA staff and officials have been asked to cancel their official visits as a precautionary measure.