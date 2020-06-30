TikTok star found dead inside beauty parlour in Haryana’s Sonipat

cities

The body of a TikTok star was found with strangulation marks inside a box bed in her beauty parlour in Haryana’s Sonipat, a report has said.

Hindustan Times’ Hindi news website, livehindustan.com, reported the woman’s body was found on Sunday by her sister’s friend.

He found a foul smell inside the parlour and when he opened the box bed, he found her body. He called her family, who in turn informed the police.

Police have launched an investigation into the murder of the woman, who has at least 1 lakh followers on TikTok, and sent the body for a postmortem examination.

They said they found during their investigation that the woman went missing on June 26 when the accused visited her in the beauty parlour. She had told her sister about the accused’s visit, the report said.

When she did not return home till late at night, her sister messaged her on WhatsApp. The sister received a reply from the woman’s number that she is in Haridwar and will return after three to four days.

Police said the killer must have taken the woman’s phone and responded to the message.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused had been harassing the woman for the last three years. The family changed their home and she had lodged a police complaint against the accused as well.