TIKTOK VIDEOS Akal Takht warns of ban on mobiles inside Golden Temple

cities

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:23 IST

After another objectionable video shot inside the Golden Temple, made on mobile application TikTok, went viral on social media, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday warned of imposing a ban on carrying mobile phones in the Sikh shrine.

“We will have to impose a ban on mobile phones inside Golden Temple, if such videos continue to be made here, which violate the sanctity of the shrine and hurt religious sentiments,” he said during an interaction with the media.

“We want devotees to visit Sri Harmandar Sahib and pay obeisance here without any hassle. We don’t favour any kind of restrictions on them. But as TikTok videos are being made repeatedly inside the shrine, I think we will have to ban mobile phones here,” he said.

FIR FILED OVER DANCE VIDEO

Two days after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) submitted a complaint to the cyber crime cell of Punjab Police against three young women dancing on a Punjabi song in the Golden Temple parkarma, an FIR was registered under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC against unknown persons by Galiara police post here