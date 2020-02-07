e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / TIKTOK VIDEOS Akal Takht warns of ban on mobiles inside Golden Temple

TIKTOK VIDEOS Akal Takht warns of ban on mobiles inside Golden Temple

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 23:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

After another objectionable video shot inside the Golden Temple, made on mobile application TikTok, went viral on social media, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday warned of imposing a ban on carrying mobile phones in the Sikh shrine.

“We will have to impose a ban on mobile phones inside Golden Temple, if such videos continue to be made here, which violate the sanctity of the shrine and hurt religious sentiments,” he said during an interaction with the media.

“We want devotees to visit Sri Harmandar Sahib and pay obeisance here without any hassle. We don’t favour any kind of restrictions on them. But as TikTok videos are being made repeatedly inside the shrine, I think we will have to ban mobile phones here,” he said.

FIR FILED OVER DANCE VIDEO

Two days after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) submitted a complaint to the cyber crime cell of Punjab Police against three young women dancing on a Punjabi song in the Golden Temple parkarma, an FIR was registered under Section 295 (hurting religious sentiments) of IPC against unknown persons by Galiara police post here

tags
top news
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Credit, debit card data of half a million Indians up for sale on dark web
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
15 Kerala students stuck in China return home
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities