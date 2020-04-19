TMC hires 12 pvt docs to observe Covid-19 patients

cities

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has hired 12 private doctors to observe 90 asymptomatic patients in Thane, who are housed in Sapphire Hospital, Hotel Lerida, Hotel Ginger and a building in Bhayandar Pada. There are total 115 people who were tested positive for Covid-19 in Thane. “The doctors will work in three shifts which will stretch for eight hours and observe if the patients develop symptoms,” a TMC official said on condition of anonymity.