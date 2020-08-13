e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / To contain Covid spike, Punjab to go for mass antigen tests on Delhi lines

To contain Covid spike, Punjab to go for mass antigen tests on Delhi lines

NCR MODEL: Antigen testing worked wonders in Delhi to contain the virus; state decides to go for more rapid tests and early contact tracing

chandigarh Updated: Aug 13, 2020 00:43 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to 10 worst hit states to adopt National Capital Region (NCR) model in their fight against Covid-19, Punjab has decided to make antigen testing its key weapon in the coming days and make the contact tracing fool-proof.

The NCR, especially Delhi, used antigen testing as the key tool in bringing per day caseload and fatalities down, besides strengthening containment of the hotspots, an area where Punjab has fared poorly.

In Delhi, as per information procured from daily health bulletins of the Delhi government, it conducted 4,98,214 rapid antigen tests and 2,64,717 RT-PCR tests between June 30 and August 8, after a period when the capital witnessed maximum number of daily cases across the country. This plateaued the fresh infection graph in the national capital.

Punjab, on the other hand during the same period conducted 3,71,454 tests, including around 14,000 antigen.

Now, Punjab will go for mass rapid antigen test that gives result for the infection in half an hour, thus helping in early treatment and contact tracing. Till now, Punjab’s focus has been on RT-PCR tests which take around 24 hours to get the result.

“Antigen test is the key to controlling the virus and Delhi has emerged as a model in using this successfully to control the spread of the virus. Now, we have ordered 2 lakh antigen testing kits and our focus will be on achieving 30,000 tests per day by September first week,” said Punjab’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

However, the only concern with antigen testing is that it can give a false negative report and a person has to go for the RT-PCR test if he/she develops symptom.

Punjab lags in contact tracing

In the NCR model, more focus was given on tracing all the contacts of a positive person within 72 hours.

As per a senior Punjab health department functionary, contact tracing has been poor in Punjab — six per positive person — as compared to ICMR recommendation of tracing at least 10 direct and indirect contacts of an infected person.

“People lie or hide information during the contact tracing and the problem is more in villages. There have been instances of attack on teams going to take samples of the direct contacts. In past one week, we have focused more on containment strategy,” said the nodal officer.

As per a senior doctor involved in Covid-19 duties in Patiala district, the stigma attached with Covid has been the biggest hurdle in contact tracing.

Close watch on hotspots

Punjab has also faltered on containment of Covid hotspots. Only last week, there were fresh instructions to fully lock the containment and micro-containment zones.

The nodal officer said the state was already following the NCR model and Punjab was the first state to demarcate containment and micro-containment zones on Delhi lines.

top news
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
India blocks Pak’s scheme for Kashmiris, says medical degrees in PoK not recognised
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
‘We have arrived,’ say Indian American after Kamala Harris selection
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Chinese envoy says onus ‘not on China’ to resolve border standoff
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawmaker cousin sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot may seek trust vote, will allow time to reset ties
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Odisha plans one lakh tests per day as Covid-19 cases cross 50k mark
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Unauthorised cricket league in UP using Virat Kohli image blocked
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’: Why’s the world sceptical?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In