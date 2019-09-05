Together let’s make India an innovation hub: Jere

cities

Pune: In our country we have millions of technocrats having the ability to solve complex problems in the field of technology, but unfortunately these technocrats themselves are facing problems. The government has started taking several initiatives to solve these technocrats’ problems and one of them is Hackathaon 2019,” said Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer for ministry of human resource development (MHRD), government of India who was invited at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Lavale, Pune on Wednesday. He addressed the students and shared with them the initiatives and opportunities provided by the government for startups and budding entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Jere said about the academic programme which the Centre is going to launch in the near future where students will be taught “how to identify the problem and how to visualise a solution?”

Jere also mentioned about the establishment of 1,000 innovation councils across India by the central government. He talked about the new education policy which was unchanged for last 35 years, but is now in public domain to read and for suggestions.

The second draft of the policy will also be made available for public domain and the government is looking forward to receiving feedback and recommendations from the public.

Talking about an Innovator and an entrepreneur, Jere said, “The mindset required for both these things is totally different, an innovator is not necessarily a successful entrepreneur and vice versa. The products which students make or create are very innovative and have the problem-solving capacity, but at the same time the product should be presentable then only it will be saleable. Never get discouraged because of failure, it heals fast and we have to learn from our failure and move on.”

During his interaction with the students he also released the book “Hill Top Run- Making Idea Happen”. The book covers 18 successful startup stories of 20 MBA (Innovation & Entrepreneurship) students and is being published by Indus Publication.

