e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

Told to drop episode on Sikh guru,UK peer quits BBC programme

cities Updated: Oct 05, 2019 01:14 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustantimes
         

LONDON Indarjit Singh, member of the House of Lords, who has been part of a leading BBC programme for 35 years, has quit after being told to drop one episode on a Sikh guru who opposed religious conversion of Hindus since it “might offend Muslims”.

Sngh, 87, who has been a regular figure on the Thought for the Day on Radio 4, accused the BBC of “prejudice and intolerance” after it tried to prevent him from broadcasting an item commemorating the unnamed Sikh guru – likely to be Guru Tegh Bahadur - who had opposed the forced conversion of Hindus to Islam under the Mughal rule.

He told The Times on Friday that the BBC had tried to stop the script being broadcast last November “because it might offend Muslims”, even though it contained no criticism of Islam.

The row emerged soon after race controversy over the BBC’s treatment of Indian-origin presenter Nana Munchetty last week.

Singh told the newspaper: “It was like saying to a Christian that he or she should not talk about Easter for fear of giving offence to the Jews”.

After he threatened to leave the slot empty rather than have his religion’s teachings “insulted in this way”, the corporation reportedly let him go ahead. Singh was not told of any listeners being offended.

He then made a complaint about the way in which he had been treated, saying that it was one of several occasions on which he had been prevented by the BBC from addressing subjects important to the Sikh faith, but a review rejected his complaint.

Singh said: “The need for sensitivity in talking about religious, political or social issues has now been taken to absurd proportions with telephone insistence on trivial textual changes right up to going into the studio, making it difficult to say anything worthwhile”.

“The aim of Thought for the Day has changed from giving an ethical input to social and political issues to the recital of religious platitudes and the avoidance of controversy, with success measured by the absence of complaints. I believe Guru Nanak and Jesus Christ, who boldly raised social concerns while stressing tolerance and respect, would not be allowed near Thought for the Day today.”

He accused the BBC of “a misplaced sense of political correctness that pushes contributors to bland and unworldly expressions of piety that no one can complain about”.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Thought for the Day is a live, topical segment and it’s not unusual for editorial changes to be made so that it reflects the biggest news stories of the day . . . We disagree with Lord Singh and don’t recognise his characterisation of Thought for the Day.”

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 01:14 IST

top news
NRC likely to be a key focus area of Modi meeting with Bangladesh PM
NRC likely to be a key focus area of Modi meeting with Bangladesh PM
Oct 05, 2019 04:57 IST
Midnight drama at Mumbai’s Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees
Midnight drama at Mumbai’s Aarey as authorities begin hacking trees
Oct 05, 2019 05:35 IST
Regional parties may split BJP votes in Haryana assembly polls
Regional parties may split BJP votes in Haryana assembly polls
Oct 05, 2019 07:28 IST
Homeless man comes under bus in Delhi; driver flees, leaving him to die
Homeless man comes under bus in Delhi; driver flees, leaving him to die
Oct 05, 2019 06:34 IST
Lab technician kills scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician kills scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:23 IST
Australia rejects UN call to release Tamil family held at Christmas Island
Australia rejects UN call to release Tamil family held at Christmas Island
Oct 05, 2019 07:28 IST
Agra wants casinos, ‘mujra’ points to make tourists stay
Agra wants casinos, ‘mujra’ points to make tourists stay
Oct 04, 2019 23:54 IST
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
‘More to it than just performance’:Gavaskar hits out at treatment of Ashwin
Oct 05, 2019 07:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities