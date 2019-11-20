Top Noida home guard officers arrested in salary scam

cities

Five Home Guards personnel — a divisional commandant, an assistant district commandant and three platoon commanders — were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing salaries of their colleagues in Gautam Budh Nagar.

On November 13, the police had registered an FIR and on November 18, the case was transferred to the crime branch for investigations. The salary registers were burnt within hours of the case being transferred to the crime branch.

Wednesday’s arrests took place after the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the fire and sent forensic teams to the spot. The CM had also ordered the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and senior police officials to take immediate action and make arrests in the matter by Tuesday evening.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ramnarayan Chaurasiya (divisional commandant, Aligarh and currently holding the charge of district commandant, Gautam Budh Nagar), Satish Chand (assistant district commandant), Satyaveer Yadav (platoon commander), Shailendra Kumar (platoon commander) and Montu Kumar (platoon commander).

According to the police, the accused used to forge signatures of station house officers of Gautam Budh Nagar district, home guards jawans and other concerned officials to withdraw salaries of home guards who were absent for more than 50 percent of their deputation days.

In the months of May and June, Rs 70,7500 as the salary of 114 home guards jawans deployed at seven police stations and few state government offices for 1,327 working days were withdrawn fraudulently by the accused.

Except for officers and few staff members, home guards jawans are not permanent employees and are recruited on a casual basis. They get their salaries as per the number of days they are deployed.

In July, Gautam Budh Nagar senior superintendent of police had come to know that salaries of home guards deployed at various police stations and government offices had been withdrawn despite them not coming on duties for around 50 percent of the times. The incident led to a police probe after which an FIR was registered with the Surajpur police station on November 13.

“The accused used two modus operandi to withdraw money. First, they used to increase the number of working days of home guards and second, the accused used to increase the actual number of home guards who were on duty. After a thorough investigation, an FIR was registered,” said Vaibhav Krishna, senior superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The money used to get transferred in the accounts of the home guards, which these accused used to withdraw. The home guards were given a tiny portion of their salary to keep mum. Our investigation is underway but it looks like the scam amount can be around Rs 4 crore from 2017 till 2019,” added Krishna.

A week after the Surajpur police registered an FIR and transferred the investigation to the crime branch, attendance logs of home guards were burnt during the wee hours of Tuesday by unknown persons.

Police have registered a separate FIR in the fire incident with at Surajpur police station.