Total land needed for Jewar airport Phase 1 to be acquired by Jan 23

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:57 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration, on Wednesday, said it will complete the job of taking physical possession of 1,239.14 hectares, needed to build phase-1 of the Noida International Greenfield Airport, by January 23. A team of Zurich Airport International AG met officials of NIAL and UP civil aviation department to discuss the project.

“We only need to take physical possession of remaining 72.42 hectares from farmers of six villages—Ranhera, Parohi, Rohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwaribas—as they have refused to give land for the project. As per Section 76/77 of Land Act, 2013, we have deposited ₹179.54 crore in the tribunal from where farmers can collect the compensation. As per rules, we have started taking possession of this land and we will finish the job by January 23, 2020,” sub-divisional magistrate Abhay Kumar Singh, nodal officer of land acquisition for Jewar airport, said.

Once the administration takes physical possession of the land, it will be handed over to the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) and the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). Later, these two agencies will hand over the land to the airport concessionaire, Zurich International AG, which will start construction.

Zurich Airport International AG, including Stephan Widrig, CEO of Flughafen Zurich AG, its CFO Lukas Brosi and Daniel Bircher, CEO of the Zurich Airport International-Asia, met NIAL chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, director of UP civil aviation department Surendra Singh and other officials in Greater Noida-based office. They discussed various aspects to develop the airport. “After the meeting, the team visited the project site and made observations for infrastructure development,” NIAL nodal officer Shailendra Bhatia said.

Work on the airport project, which will come up along the 165km Yamuna Expressway connecting Greater Noida with Agra, is expected to start in the next two months, as soon as Zurich International AG forms a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which will seek clearances from the Union ministry of home affairs.

On the whole, the Noida International Airport Limited needs to acquire 5,000 hectares for the four-phase project. In phase-1 it needs to acquire 1,239.14 hectares, most of which have been acquired and the physical possession taken.

Meanwhile, the NIAL is mulling over a proposal to hire an agency that can conduct a survey for phase-2 of the airport project. The NIAL and the Yeida want to conduct a survey to ascertain when work can be started on phase-2. “The request for proposal to select agency for the survey is likely to be drafted soon,” said a NIAL official not authorized to speak to the media.