e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Trader robbed of mobile phones worth ₹60,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Trader robbed of mobile phones worth ₹60,000 at gunpoint in Ludhiana

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victim returned home in Hargobind Nagar.

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Five men came from behind and overpowered the victim outside his house.
Five men came from behind and overpowered the victim outside his house.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Five armed assailants stole four mobile phones worth Rs 60,000 from a trader in Hargobind Nagar area at gunpoint, the police said on Wednesday.

Sandeep Jalan, the victim, whose shop is in Gur Mandi, said the incident took place on Tuesday evening when he returned home in Hargobind Nagar. He said that when he arrived outside the house, five men came from behind and overpowered him.

One of the assailants pulled out a pistol and pointed at his head, said Sandeep. The accused fled with ₹15,000 cash and four mobile phones worth ₹60,000.

A case was registered.

top news
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
China’s mixed signals after deal to disengage
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
Door-to-door survey in Delhi to map coronavirus spread
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
‘Engaging diplomatically, but aggressive on ground’: Ram Madhav on China
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In