e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’

‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: The lockdown has left shopkeepers in Pune with an estimated loss of at least Rs one crore business, said Fatehchand Ranka, president of the Federation of Trade Association Pune. Ranka shares the steps taken to resume operations and following safety precautions.

How are traders and businesses holding up?

Ever since the lockdown, 30,000 traders in Pune have been badly affected. We have followed every rule announced by the authorities and even shut shops when required during the lockdown, but now patience is running out amid apprehension among traders of survival of their businesses.

How badly has the business being affected?

In the past three months, we have borne losses estimated to be about Rs one crore. There are several shops which are on rental basis. If the rent is not paid, they will lose the shop, leaving them no choice but to opt out of business.

What kind of expectations do you have from the state and municipal corporation?

We have entered phase 4 of the lockdown and the state government has been talking of relaxations, but nothing is clear about it nor have they intimated to us whether we can open our businesses. All they have allowed is for smaller shops of essential goods and those of electrical, electronics, furniture and essential clothing to open in non-containment zones, but it seems there is miscommunication between the local authorities for the police do not allow us to reach our shops to open for business.

Are the shops ready for business?

Yes, we are ready. We have already kept our staff on standby, given them training on how to work with gloves, masks and also have teams ready to sanitize shops. For those visiting shops, we have kept gloves and masks ready. And we will maintain social distancing and follow all the guidelines given by the government.

Problems expected if shops are open

The shops being shut for three months is bad enough, but what we foresee as a problem is getting goods from manufacturing units. With many of the migratory labour gone home, there are hardly any skilled labour left to work on new products. It will be a problem if there is a heavy demand for new designs and products.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In