Traders, traffic cops to solve parking problems in mkts

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:37 IST

Traders and the Lucknow traffic police will jointly solve the parking problems of people visiting different markets in the city. Under the programme, ‘Our Lucknow, Our Responsibility’, traders will help cops arrange vehicles parked in a zigzag way by their customers.

“The traffic police cannot control everything without the cooperation of people, so the traders’ initiative is important,” said Poornendu Singh, SP (traffic).

“Parking is a big problem in city markets. Usually, people park vehicles in a zigzag way in front of shops, which affects flow of traffic. To stop this, the traffic police, along with traders, will ensure proper parking arrangements on the road,” he said.

To address the issue, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal members led by its president Sanjay Gupta met SP (traffic) on Monday.

“We will create awareness among traders and customers about proper parking that allows smooth flow of traffic on the road,” said he said.

“Traders will urge their counterparts not to park their vehicles in front of shops. They must park their vehicles in the designated space and also motivate visitors to park their vehicles in the parking lot,” said Gupta.

He further said, “Traders are part of the society and need to play their role. We hope this step eases the traffic situation.”

In the first phase, Telibagh traders would try to implement the system, after which it would be tried in other markets of Lucknow, stated Gupta.

CREATING AWARENESS

“Usually, people park vehicles in a zigzag way in front of shops, which affects flow of traffic. To stop this, the traffic police, along with traders, will ensure proper parking arrangements on the road,” said Poornendu Singh, SP (traffic).

“We will create awareness among traders and customers on proper parking that allows smooth flow of traffic,” said Sanjay Gupta, president, UP Adarsh Vyapar Mandal.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:37 IST