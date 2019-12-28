Traffic advisory issued in wake of protest against CAA

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:03 IST

PUNE The Pune police have issued a travel advisory for the daily commuters in the wake of protest against recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act in the city, on Sunday. The protest is being organised by social organisation Kul Jamat a Tanzim.

The protest will begin at Golibar Maidan at 11 am and end at Council Hall.

According to police, strict arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the protest.

The Golibar Maidan chowk will be closed for traffic and an alternate arrangement has been made for traffic movement from Seven Loves chowk to Salisbury Park, Kondhwa and beyond. Similarly, the traffic from Bhairoba Nullah to Golibar Maidan chowk will be closed for traffic movement.

Also, traffic coming from Yerwada to Council Hall has been diverted from Mangaldas chowk to Hotel Blue diamond and beyond. All heavy vehicles have been banned from using the road between Kondhwa to Golibar Maidan chowk.

The traffic police have appealed to the residents to avoid travelling on the protest route and use alternate routes as given by them on social media and seek assistance from traffic police on the ground.

Parking arrangements

Mount Carmel School, Lullanagar

Neelayam Talkies road

Shahu College, Parvati Paitha

Sanas Ground

Rafi Kidwai School

Oswal Bandhu Karyalaya

Bharat English School

Azam Campus

Bishop School, Camp

East Street

MG road