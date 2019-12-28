e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Cities / Traffic advisory issued in wake of protest against CAA

Traffic advisory issued in wake of protest against CAA

cities Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune police have issued a travel advisory for the daily commuters in the wake of protest against recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act in the city, on Sunday. The protest is being organised by social organisation Kul Jamat a Tanzim.

The protest will begin at Golibar Maidan at 11 am and end at Council Hall.

According to police, strict arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the protest.

The Golibar Maidan chowk will be closed for traffic and an alternate arrangement has been made for traffic movement from Seven Loves chowk to Salisbury Park, Kondhwa and beyond. Similarly, the traffic from Bhairoba Nullah to Golibar Maidan chowk will be closed for traffic movement.

Also, traffic coming from Yerwada to Council Hall has been diverted from Mangaldas chowk to Hotel Blue diamond and beyond. All heavy vehicles have been banned from using the road between Kondhwa to Golibar Maidan chowk.

The traffic police have appealed to the residents to avoid travelling on the protest route and use alternate routes as given by them on social media and seek assistance from traffic police on the ground.

Box 

Parking arrangements 

Mount Carmel School, Lullanagar 

Neelayam Talkies road 

Shahu College, Parvati Paitha 

Sanas Ground 

Rafi Kidwai School 

Oswal Bandhu Karyalaya 

Bharat English School 

Azam Campus 

Bishop School, Camp

East Street 

MG road 

top news
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
At 2.4°C,coldest December day for Delhi in two decades, IMD issues red alert
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by cops, meets kin of jailed protester
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
Chidambaram bats for Rahul Gandhi over Amit Shah’s CAA-debate challenge
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities