Traffic signal falls in Thane, no one hurt

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:02 IST

A traffic signal fell at Vartak Nagar in Thane on Saturday. No one was injured.

This is the second such incident in two months in Thane of a traffic signal falling on a busy road.

After the incident on June 14, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had said that it would inspect all traffic signals and street lights in the city and check if they are unstable.

On Saturday morning, passersby and traffic officers noticed that the traffic signal was tilted. “The 15-foot signal was installed around six months ago. It tilted first and then fell on the road,” said Kasber Augustine, president of Thane Citizens Foundation and citizen of Vartak Nagar, Thane.

The residents blamed it on the poor quality of materials used to build traffic signals.

“The incident highlights that civic body has been using substandard traffic signals,” said Dyanesh Kadam, 30, a resident of Vartak Nagar, Thane.

The signal was removed within half an hour after the incident with the help of regional disaster management cell of Thane, said a traffic officer from Vartak Nagar.

“We have taken note of the incident and will inquire about the reason for the traffic signal falling,” said a senior official from TMC.

On June 14, the traffic pole at Nitin Company junction in Thane fell on the busy road. No one was injured in the incident.

The traffic signal was around 20-foot high. The pole was spotted by the passers-by and traffic officers while it started titling and motorists were alerted to keep distance.

The civic official claimed the entangled cable wires around the traffic signal, causing it to fall.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 01:02 IST