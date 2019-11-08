Tragedy averted as wire falls on train coach in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:48 IST

Passengers on the Delhi-Pathankot Express (22429) had a close shave after an overhead electric wire broke and fell on a coach of the train under the Lakkar Bridge near the Ludhiana railway station on Friday.

The incident occurred around 1.25pm as the train had departed for Pathankot from the station, when the wire fell on coach D2, leading to an exploding sound, following which panicked passengers rushed out of the train with their luggage.

The train remained halted for around an hour and a half till it was connected to another wire, and finally reached Jalandhar City station, its next stop, two hours late.

A passenger, Rajni, who was travelling to Jalandhar from New Delhi with her family in coach D3, said, “There was a loud sound which caused a panic as some passengers thought the train has derailed. We rushed out and came to know about the broken wire. We have been sitting at the tracks for an hour, waiting for the train to run again.”

A railway official said the wire, called a catenary wire, which carries a load of 25,000 Watts, had broken got tangled with the coach of the train, but the loco pilot stopped the train timely, so a tragedy was averted.

Station superintendent Ashok Salaria said the train was pushed by a diesel engine till the block section where it was connected to another line and the train finally departed at 3pm. The wire was repaired and the line was cleared by 5.40pm.

‘SPARKING AT DELHI STATION’

Ram Singh, who was travelling in coach D2, said the train had halted twice after departing from Delhi station as there was some sparking issue. “If the railway employees had repaired the fault timely, the incident would not have occurred. Luckily, no one was injured,” said Singh, who was travelling with his family to Batala and was to change the train from Pathankot to reach his destination. However, a railway official, requesting anonymity, said the alleged sparking at Delhi had nothing to do with the incident at the Ludhiana station.

OTHER TRAINS AFFECTED

Salaria said following the incident, they cancelled the block for Jagraon Bridge construction with immediate effect, so other trains were allowed to arrive at platform number 1,” he said.

The Malwa Express (12920) running from Sri Vaishno Devi, Katra, to Indore was halted away from the station for an hour, due to which passengers had to deboard the train and walk several kilometers along the track with their luggage to reach the station.

Anil Kumar, who was travelling from Katra to Indore, said, “The loco pilot said it will take over an hour to reach the station as there was some technical fault on the tracks ahead. Therefore, I decided to walk to the station and get some food.”

Another passenger, Satyavir Singh, who had to walk to the station with his luggage, said, “I was going to deboard the train at the station, so instead of waiting, I walked.”

The Dadar Express (11057) also reached the station 45 minutes late from its schedule timings. The Jallianwala Bagh Express (18104) was late by 2 hours 21 minutes as it arrived at 5.21pm against the scheduled timing of 3pm. The Amritsar-Howrah Express (13050) was late by 1 hour 17 minutes; the Jansewa Express (14617) was late by 1 hour 53 minutes; the Sachkhand Express (12715) was late by 1 hour 23 minutes; and the Garib Rath Express (12203) was late 6 hours 18 minutes.