Tree fall misses house by metres, leaves home infested with insects

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:47 IST

At Samarth Wadi village near Revdanda tehsil in Raigad, 54-year-old Mangesh Salaonkar narrated how an age-old mango tree located outside his home, which has been there for generations, collapsed straight into the premises of his house due to the impact of Cyclone Nisarga on Wednesday. Though it did not cause any damage to the house, it left the house infested by insects that his family have been dealing with besides mending the fence.

“We were aware of the cyclone and had taken all safety measures around the house. But unfortunately, we can never predict it, as disaster can strike us from anywhere,” said Salaonkar. He added, “If the tree had fallen just about a few metres in the direction of my house, I wouldn’t have a living room anymore.”

His neighbours from the village tried helping him remove the tree but it was too heavy for them to lift. “We have been trying to call the local municipal body to help us, but there is no network here,” said his son Gajanan. With no electricity as well, it will be another night of dealing with insects at the Salaonkar’s.