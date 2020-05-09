Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:22 IST

COVID-19 PANDEMIC KEEPING MOHALI BUREAUCRATS ON THEIR TOES

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan and additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain have been rushing from one site to another, overseeing arrangements made for the return of migrant workers to their native places. Even before the Shramik Special trains started, people from Uttarakhand, who were stranded in Punjab, were sent home in buses. The DC ensured the operation went off smoothly by camping at the site. He was at the railway station when the first train with migrant labourers left for Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh last week. From making announcements to asking people to maintain social distancing, the officials are busy doing their bit to battle Covid-19.

UT CHEERS ON GETTING PAT FOR 100% FREE RATION DISTRIBUTION

UT officials were all smiles after Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted that the Chandigarh Administration has distributed 100% free ration for April to 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Kalyan Yojana. A senior UT police official retweeted, saying, “Great initiative by hon’ble PM and meticulously implemented in Chandigarh”.

LOOKING FOR BREATHER, DGP PEDALS ACROSS TOWN WITH SON

With the surge in Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, the police are beginning to feel the pressure and the soaring mercury has only added to their woes. The force, including director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal, are looking for a breather from their routine. In a recent tweet Baniwal said that happiness is exploring City Beautiful on bicycle with my son. “A much deserved short break from the regimental police routine.” Baniwal surely is making the most of the good and clean air that the city residents are breathing thanks to the lockdown.

WHEN MOHALI POLICE WENT INCOMMUNICADO

After the registration of a case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini at Mataur police station of Mohali district, police officials in the district have become suddenly become inaccessible. Most police officials switched off their mobile phones, while a few who answered the call, refused to comment. “Out of syllabus,” was the reply of the station house officer (SHO) posted in Kharar sub division when asked about the case.

LONG QUEUES FOR LIQUOR A THING OF THE PAST

The first day after the sale of liquor was allowed last week saw long lines outside vends in Sectors 9, 21 and 38 of Chandigarh. Over the days, the queues have gradually disappeared and the rush in markets has decreased considerably. Shopkeepers running non-essential businesses said that only liquor vends drew most customers, while their sales have remained dismal ever since the curfew was opened up from May 3. Even liquor vend owners admit sales have come down after the first day of the rush.

DOCTORS OPPOSED TO EASING LOCKDOWN CURBS

The decision to partially open the lockdown amid the rising Covid-19 cases has not gone well with a few members of the doctor’s community. Few doctors in the city are upset with the fact the Chandigarh administration has not put across a message that categorically states what prompted them to ease the restrictions and that the public should not venture out unnecessarily.

RENT ORDER LEAVES UT ADMINISTRATION IN A FIX

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, the UT administration is issuing so many orders everyday that it has failed to keep a track of them. On top of that, there are fresh directions from home ministry, time and again. This time, the UT was clueless about an order regarding the payment of rent by tenants. The home ministry order of March 29 said that one month rent is not to be asked for by landlords. If this skipped the UT administration’s attention, the order’s silence on the rents for April and May is adding to the chaos.

PHARMACIST’S HOLIDAY PLANS DURING QUARANTINE

Hoping to get some time off, a pharmacist at the Panchkula civil hospital and a resident of Zirakpur cooked up a story, telling the hospital administration that he had come in contact with an acquaintance of one of his friends who has now tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Being a suspected contact, he was tested for Covid-19 but the hospital administration was in for a surprise when the pharmacist disappeared after being tested. A complaint was put up before the hospital administration and local police. However, the next day, he surfaced and tested negative. Sources said the pharmacist was hoping to be home quarantined for 14 days, but his sudden disappearance brought out the truth.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh, Yuvraj Kaushal and Srishti Jaswal