Tricity Buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 23:34 IST

When UT secretariat failed the cleanliness test

The ugly side of the UT secretariat is for all to see in its premises in Sector 9, Chandigarh. Heaps of old furniture have been dumped wherever space is available, particularly in areas senior officers seldom visit. One such location is near the canteen, where old, unused furniture, some of which could be heritage items, has been conveniently dumped. “Despite the Swachhta Abhiyan, the administration’s own secretariat fails the cleanliness test. Corridors and verandahs are being used as storage dumps for old files and worn out furniture. Some corridors are blocked with almirahs that there is hardly any space left for an emergency evacuation in case a fire breaks out,” a UT employee said, requesting anonymity.

Women doctors take the charge of Covid-19 management

Women administrators have taken charge of two important health institutions in the city amid increased efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The first, Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, has taken over as director, health services of Chandigarh after Dr G Dewan retired last month. Also, at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur, the head of the biochemistry department, has the officiating charge of director-cum-principal of the institute after Dr BS Chavan took leave for personal reasons. Besides, the treatment of Covid-19 patients, their sampling and testing, the health department and GMCH-32 are involved in contacting isolated persons at home on a daily basis.

Traffic lights on the blink in Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) installed traffic signals at six accident-prone spots on the stretch from Sector 76 to 80 but a month on, the lights are not functional as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is yet to issue the power connections. A senior GMADA officer admitted, “We requested them for the power connection but have not got it yet.” Meanwhile, accidents are witnessed at these points almost daily.

Social distancing at Dussehra easier said than done

Even as the UT administration is considering giving permission for celebrating Dussehra, organisers say that the administration’s direction of limiting the number of people is easier said than done. “Every year, thousands flock to the main Dusshera celebrations in the city. Rather than telling us to limit people at these gatherings, the administration should reach out to the people and ask them to sit at home. If more than 200 or 300 people show up what can we do to stop them?” an organiser said.

Police inspector to career counsellor

Question inspector Amanjot Singh, the station house officer of Chandigarh’s Sector 39 police station, and get free counselling on which media organisation one should work for. Known to be rude to journos, Amanjot loves counselling journalists when they call him up for information and updates on the crime front. It’s not that he hates the media but sure has his favourites.

Mritunjay Kumar’s PUTA win comes as a surprise

Though Mritunjay Kumar won this year’s Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections, it came as a surprise to most faculty members as he is an assistant archivist at AC Joshi Library, and not a teacher. Mritunjay, who will head the PU’s teaching body for a year, was contesting against Mohammed Khalid, who is a professor and former PUTA president.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh and Dar Ovais