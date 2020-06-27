Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:33 IST

When Bains brothers forced cops to drive slow

A cycle rally of the Lok Insaaf Party, led by MLA Simarjit Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains, was headed from Mohali to the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh on Saturday when the UT Police stopped them. The rally, Kisan Bachao, Punjab Bachao Rosh Yatra, was flagged off from Amritsar two days earlier but the police allowed only the Bains brothers to pedal on to Sector 2. The cops had no choice but to drive slow while escorting them to their destination. Some rued the wastage of fuel at a time when oil prices are rising.

Need to keep distance at UT Secretariat

While the UT administration is strictly enforcing social distancing in Chandigarh, a visit to government offices reveals that it needs to put its own house in order, too. “Rooms are small and with most staff now attending office, social distancing goes for a toss. In fact, in some offices, there is no scope for distancing and employees sit shoulder to shoulder,” said an employee of the UT Secretariat in Sector 9.

Chandigarh DGP takes to Twitter to salute staff

Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal was not only prompt to appreciate the good work done by a woman sub inspector and her husband but also quick to share the appreciation on social media. “Continuing to uphold our motto: We care for you. SI Eram Rizvi and her husband have been taking care of 48 kids at a quarantine centre,” the proud boss tweeted last week.

Cop gets dressing down for calling gangster Bhaji!

A Chandigarh Police inspector got pulled up the other day for addressing gangster Sampat Nehra as Bhaji (brother). During the investigation into the recent firing incidents in the city, an overenthusiastic cop called up Nehra, who is jailed in Punjab, and addressed him as Bhaji. Little did he realise that he was speaking in front of a superintendent of police rank officer. The SP reported the matter to the Chandigarh DGP, who gave the inspector a piece of his mind.

Queries pour in for the weather man as rains arrive

The monsoon arrived on Wednesday, six days before scheduled. Excited residents kept calling the local office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) with mundane questions. A resident called up to say that he was constructing his house and wanted to know how much it would rain so that he could cut cost on watering the foundation that was to be laid that day. Another resident wanted to know if it would rain daily so he could give his gardener a few days off! Wonder what the weather man told them.

UT health department gets digital upgrade thanks to Covid

For the first time, the UT health department conducted review meetings with its frontline health workers via video-conferencing last week. The status of service deliveries under maternal and child health, family planning and immunisation was reviewed by Dr G Dewan, the health director of Chandigarh. Tablet devices have been provided to healthcare workers for discussing steps to improve services in Covid times. Now that’s what we call a positive side-effect.

Debate over term of PU students’ council

A debate over the term of Panjab University Campus Students Council has been going on among student organisations. The term of the council ended on May 31 but a student party submitted to the dean, students’ welfare, that the members of the council are still using their stamps and official positions while approaching the university authorities. However, Chetan Chaudhary, who was the PUCSC president, refutes the claims, saying the outgoing office-bearers were only helping students in difficult times. A former DSW said it’s better to talk to former elected representatives and take student organisations into confidence before any such initiative.

Musical chairs at UT education department

It’s a game of musical chairs at the UT education department. Just as Harbir Anand was set to take charge from Alka Mehta as district education officer (DEO), former DEO Anujit Kaur filed an application in the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking a departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting. Let’s see who wins this round.

(Contributed by Munieshwer A Sagar, Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Rajanbir Singh, Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Dar Ovais, and Srishti Jaswal)