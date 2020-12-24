Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament: Abhishek Sharma’s century guides Punjab Reds to semi-finals

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 23:17 IST

Punjab Reds’ IPL player Abhishek Sharma scored 115 runs off 85 balls, studded with 9 fours and 9 sixes, and shared an opening partnership of 139 runs with another IPL player Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 55 runs in 43 balls, (3 fours and 2 sixes) in the team’s last league match against Malwa Heroes during the ongoing Trident T20 Cup cricket tournament at Hara Cricket ground here on Thursday. The duo proved to be instrumental in their team scoring a total of 216 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs.

Punjab Reds had won the toss and decided to bat first. Gurkeerat Mann scored 13 runs and Anmolpreet Singh remained not out with 18. Malwa Heroes’ Suchit Goel starred with the ball with figures of 4-0-39-2.

A fine spell of swing bowling by India player Sandeep Sharma 3-0-7-3 and left arm spinner Abhishek Sharma 3-0-22-2 restricted the Malwa Heroes to 111 for 7 wickets in 20 overs, thus winning the game for their team by a huge margin of 105 runs. The match was dominated by the star-studded Punjab Reds.

Abhishek Sharma of Punjab Reds was adjudged man of the match for his all round performance. Sukhjit Singh Hara, mayor, Sahnewal, and partner of Hara Cricket Academy, presented the award.

Punjab Reds topped their group with three wins and 6 points and have qualified for the semi-finals.

PUNJAB BLUES BEAT LUDHIANA XI

In another crucial match at GRD Academy ground, Punjab Blues beat Ludhiana XI to enter semi finals.

Ludhiana XI won the toss and decided to field first. This was a must win game for Punjab Blues to qualify for the semi finals. Ludhiana bowlers made some early inroads and left Punjab Blues tottering at 45 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. However, a partnership of 59 runs for the 4th wicket between Karan Kaila, who remained not out with 66 runs off 48 balls (3 fours and 3 sixes), and Aarush Sabharwal, who scored 27 runs off 19 balls (3 fours), steadied the innings. Later on, Geetansh Khera played a cameo of 34 runs off 16 balls (4 fours) and carried the team’s total to 186 for 5 in 20 overs.

As per the net run rate, even if Ludhiana XI lost the match and managed to score 166 runs in 20 overs, they would have still qualified.

However, they were restricted to 128 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs by the experienced bowling line up of Punjab Blues. For Ludhiana XI, opener Gurjot Singh scored 30 runs off 42 balls , Kashish Panseja 30 off 20 balls and Arjun Puri 22 off 24 balls. Punjab Blues’ Karan Kaila, Rahul Sharma and Barinder Sran were economical with the ball. Punjab Blues won the game by 58 runs and qualified for the semi-finals.

Karan Kaila of Punjab Blues was adjudged man of the match.

SCHEDULE FOR SEMI-FINALS TO BE HELD ON DEC 26

Punjab Reds will face Punjab Blues at GRD Academy ground while Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar will take on Jalandhar XI at Hara cricket ground