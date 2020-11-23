e-paper
Home / Cities / Truck driver, friend held for faking ₹14-lakh robbery in Panchkula

Truck driver, friend held for faking ₹14-lakh robbery in Panchkula

The two were arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday, which sent them to judicial custody

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two days after a truck driver alleged being robbed of ₹14 lakh at gunpoint in Raipur Rani, the Panchkula police crime branch arrested him and his friend for faking the crime.

The accused have been identified as driver Dharambir, alias Chote, of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who stays in Madawala, Pinjore, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, of Chandimandir. Both are in their 30s.

Police had registered a case of robbery on Saturday on the complaint of Nirbhai Singh, who trades in scrap metal and has a shop in Madawala.

Singh told police that Dharambir was sent to a factory in Jagadhari with a consignment of scrap aluminium on Thursday. On Friday evening, Singh got a call from the driver that while returning with ₹14 lakh collected from the factory owner, he was waylaid by four men in a car at Garhi Kotaha village in Raipur Rani, about 30 kilometre from the Panchkula district headquarters, and robbed of the money at gunpoint.

However, investigations revealed that no such robbery took place. It was the driver who created the whole crime scene and had in fact given the money to his friend Balwinder, said police.

The two were arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday, which sent them to judicial custody.

