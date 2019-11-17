e-paper
Truck leaves 22-year-old pregnant woman dead in Pinjore

Police said doctors operated upon the deceased woman, who gave birth to a boy, who too died later.

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Sonia, the 22-year-old victim.
Sonia, the 22-year-old victim.(HT PHOTO)
         

A 22-year-old pregnant woman was killed after a rashly driven truck hit the motorcycle she was riding on near Surajpur in Pinjore on Saturday.

Identified as Sonia of Alipur village in Chandimandir, she was expecting to deliver her baby on November 25. She had got married to Tarsem, 24, who works at a private firm in November 2017.

Tarsem told police that as Sonia was pregnant, she had been living at her maternal house at Chandikotla village near Chandimandir for a few days. On Saturday morning, he had gone to pick her up. The mishap took place when they were returning to Alipur.

Police said as Tarsem took a U-turn from the Surajpur side and reached near the Amravati Enclave gate, a rashly driven truck hit his bike from the rear around 10:45am.

Sonia, who was riding pillion fell on the road towards the truck’s side while he along with the bike fell on the opposite side. The truck ran over the woman while her husband received injuries on his knees and hands. With the help of some onlookers, Tarsem called an ambulance and rushed Sonia to the Panchkula civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Pinjore station house officer (SHO) inspector Yashdeep Singh said doctors operated upon the deceased woman, who gave birth to a boy, who too died later.

“The truck driver fled leaving the vehicle behind. We have impounded it,” said the SHO. A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

