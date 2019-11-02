e-paper
Truck plunges 30 feet into gorge at Waghoba Ghat in Palghar; two injured

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:50 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The driver and cleaner of a multi-axle truck sustained minor injuries after the vehicle plunged 30 feet into a ravine at Waghobha Ghat in Palghar early on Saturday.

The driver, Muhammed Ali, 35, has been booked for rash driving and negligence.

Ali lost control of the vehicle while descending the ghat section, causing the truck to break the barrier at the edge of the road and falling into the gorge.

“Tree branches and bushes acted as shock absorbers and broke the truck’s fall, and the truck turned turtle,” said an officer from the Palghar police station.

Ali and the cleaner, Saif Ali, 20, were stuck inside the cabin and came out of the smashed windscreen area. “Both sustained minor leg and hand injuries owing to the glass shards,” said the officer.

Locals in the area alerted the police, following which the two men were admitted to a nearby hospital. The truck was also damaged in the mishap.

“We have registered a case of rash driving against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. We have informed the owner of the trucking company,” said the officer.

