Trump’s route to be free of stray menace

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 18:44 IST

AMC warns locals not to leave their cattle on the road

AGRA To make US President Donald Trump’s route from the airport to the Taj Mahal free of stray menace, the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) has warned cattle owners not to leave their animals on the VVIP stretch.

A cattle catchers’ team of the civic body is also carrying out regular inspections on the Kheria Airport–Mall road-Fatehabad Road-Taj Mahal stretch in this regard, said officials.

In the past two weeks, cattle catchers have caught about 350 stray animals from the roads and stationed one team near the Taj Mahal premises.

“We have been warning cattle owners not to leave their animals free. In the past two weeks, cattle catchers have caught about 350 bovines,” said Dr Yogesh Kumar Sharma, veterinary officer, AMC,

“We have also realised Rs 4 lakh as penalty from cattle owners since February 1,” he added.

Dr Yogesh said two cattle catchers have been deployed permanently near the Taj Mahal. - Yogesh Dubey