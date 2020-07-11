e-paper
Home / Cities / Two aides of gangster Sonu Kancha arrested for rival’s murder

Two aides of gangster Sonu Kancha arrested for rival’s murder

Some weapons used in the June 2 attack recovered from accused, say police.

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Over five weeks after gangster Sonu Kancha, along with his accomplices, allegedly hacked his rival to death and injured another in Shimlapuri on June 2, police have arrested two of the assailants.

Those arrested have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Jassi, of Gobind Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Bona Singh, alias Bona, of Sooraj Nagar.

The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons from their possession that they say were used in the crime.

The main accused, Sonu Kancha of Gobind Nagar, Vijay Kumar, alias Chichdi, of Gobind Nagar, Karan Mani and their six unidentified accomplices are at large.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the police arrested the Kancha’s aides following a tip-off. They were working to arrest the remaining accused.

He said on June 2, the accused attacked their rivals Gagandeep Singh, 27, and Ramandeep Singh, 30, at Matharu Chowk. While Ramandeep, who hailed from Bulara village, had succumbed to his injuries, Gagandeep of Jujhar Nagar, Shimlapuri, had suffered severe injuries. A murder case was registered in this regard at the Shimlapuri police station.

The ADCP both groups were old rivals. Gagandeep and Ramandeep were also facing trial in various criminal cases. They had allegedly assaulted Kancha’s brother in 2017 and were booked for attempt to murder.

