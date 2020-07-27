e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two aides of Moga gangster held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Two aides of Moga gangster held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused were involved in a firing incident in Buttar village.

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after gangster Navdeep Singh Navi, alias John Buttar, and his four aides were nabbed following a shootout in Kharar on Friday, two more of his accomplices were arrested in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The CIA staff of the Ludhiana Rural police recovered a .32-bore pistol, a magazine and two bullets from their possession. A motorcycle that they robbed in Moga has also been recovered.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Singh, alias Bagga, of Lakkha village and Manpreet Singh of Manuke village of Hathur.

Ludhiana Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused were involved in a firing incident in Buttar village. The duo was arrested following a tip-off, he added.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Hathur police station.

They were produced before a court on Sunday and sent in police remand till August 1 for questioning.

Buttar, who hails from Moga, and his four aides, including Kulwinder Singh and Parminder Singh, alias Pinda, residents of Buttar Kalan village in Moga; and Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh, residents of Samrala, Ludhiana, were arrested in Kharar on Friday.

Buttar was wanted in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and extortion.

He was on Sunday discharged from PGIMER where he was admitted for two bullet injuries on his legs, suffered during the encounter at Aman Homes in Kharar.

top news
Rapid antigen kits key in scaling up Covid-19 testing
Rapid antigen kits key in scaling up Covid-19 testing
India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 for the first time
India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 for the first time
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
In a push to ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, India to send 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
BSP issues whip to its 6 MLAs to vote against Gehlot govt in Assembly
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Rajasthan Congress calls off its Monday protest in front of Raj Bhawan
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Self-proclaimed Mughal descendant offers gold brick for Ram Temple construction
Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal
Covid update: Bill Gates on 20 crore vaccine doses; Kolkata ambulance scandal
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In