Two arrested for building houses with bogus Cidco documents

The economic offence wing (EOW) of Navi Mumbai police arrested two persons for allegedly building on a plot with bogus documents of City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) and selling it to 13 people.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manji Chaudhary, 38, and Mahadev Dubaria, 46, who had illegally constructed a building on plot number 69 at Belapur Sector 20 last year. The plot belonged to Cidco. “They developed the building between 2013 and 2014. There are 16 flats in the building and the accused sold 13 of them,” said Sadanand Sonkamble, sub-inspector.

