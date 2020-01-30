Two arrested from Ulhasnagar for card fraud

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:45 IST

Two people were arrested from Ulhasnagar in a cheating case in Dahisar.

Around 54 debit and credit cards were found from Shrikant Godbole, 25, and Pravin Sable, 22, residents of Kalyan and Nashik respectively.

The police suspect that the two might have committed fraud of more than ₹10 lakh but are yet to get complaints. Both have been charged under sections 420 of the IPC.

“We scanned their call record data after seizing the cards. We learnt that they had travelled to various places in Maharashtra. After inquiring in police stations, we came to know that they have committed crimes in various places. Complaints have been registered in Shil Daighar, Badlapur, Vashi, Dhule, Pune, Akola and Kolhapur,” said Aviraj Kurade, assistant police inspector, Thane crime branch Unit 1.

In October 2018, Dahisar resident Shambunath Yogi was withdrawing money from an ATM in Dahisar when three unknown people managed to see the PIN. They stole the debit card and withdrew ₹29,900. The complaint was filed at Shil Daighar police station. The police received a tip-off that the duo was in Ulhasnagar. They laid a trap and arrested them.