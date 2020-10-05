Two CBSE schools in Ludhiana reopen after 7 months amid precautions

cities

Two private schools affiliated to the Central Board Secondary School (CBSE) re-opened on Monday following the odd-even plan and with all safety precautions in place, seven months after the nationwide lockdown was announced amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

At Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Road, the odd and even roll number students will attend classes from 8am to 11 am and 11.30am to 2.30pm respectively.

With all safety measures in place, students of Classes 10 and 12 attended classes according to their roll numbers. Students had to undergo thermal screening at the entry gate and all social distancing norms were followed.

The school authorities said that more parents have given consent to send their children to school. With just five months left for board exams, teachers are clearing students’ doubts and trying to complete the

syllabus in time.

Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “We have reopened the school with all safety measures in place. Students of Classes 10 and 12 are coming to school following the odd-even plan and after October 30, if everything goes well, we will allow students of Classes 9 and 11 to visit the school for doubt clearance.”

At BCM School, Dugri, students of Classes 10 and 12 will report on alternate days.

While, on Monday, Class 12 students of all streams reported in two batches. Students of the science and humanities stream came in the first batch and commerce students reported in the second batch. Over 72 students took guidance from subject teachers and only six students were allowed in a class to maintain social distancing.

Principal Vandna Shahi said, “To make the students aware of Covid precautions, we have sent a video explaining the importance of wearing masks, interacting with anyone from a distance, and staying at home if unwell. I have also visited all the classrooms and taken all precautions for the safety of students and staff.”