Two cops booked for negligence after accused escapes custody

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:54 IST

Rural police on Wednesday booked two cops on charges of negligence after an accused managed to flee from the police station on Tuesday night.

The constables—Davinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh of Kartarpur police station—were booked under Sections 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of IPC.

The accused—Mukesh Kumar of Bara Pind— who fled police custody was arrested by Kartarpur police on Monday under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property). Both cops were found sleeping by ASI Joga Singh while the lock of the main door and the prisoner’s cell was open. When questioned, both the constables failed to justify how the accused was missing from his cell, the ASI said.

While the absconding accused Mukesh has been arrested but the accused cops have not joined duty and are absconding. Inquiry officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulbir Singh said Investigation is underway and a case has been registered on directions from senior authorities as the two cops were found negligent in their duty.

Kartarpur police SHO Rajeev Kumar could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:54 IST